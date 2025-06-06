Insider Sale: Chief Technology Officer & EVP of $VRT Sells 10,000 Shares

Stephen Liang, the Chief Technology Officer & EVP of $VRT, sold 10,000 shares of the company on 06-06-2025 for an estimated $1,160,200. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 51.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 9,551 shares of this class of $VRT stock.

$VRT Insider Trading Activity

$VRT insiders have traded $VRT stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VRT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KARSTEN WINTHER (President, EMEA) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 59,700 shares for an estimated $5,749,235 .

. STEPHEN LIANG (Chief Technology Officer & EVP) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 43,683 shares for an estimated $5,060,017.

$VRT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 736 institutional investors add shares of $VRT stock to their portfolio, and 643 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$VRT Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $VRT stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VRT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER sold up to $15,000 on 02/25.

$VRT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $VRT in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/27/2025

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 04/24/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/06/2025

