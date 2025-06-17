Insider Sale: Chief Technology Officer & EVP of $AMD Sells 16,586 Shares

Mark D Papermaster, the Chief Technology Officer & EVP of $AMD, sold 16,586 shares of the company on 06-13-2025 for an estimated $1,923,478. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 1,714,624 shares of this class of $AMD stock.

$AMD Insider Trading Activity

$AMD insiders have traded $AMD stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK D PAPERMASTER (Chief Technology Officer & EVP) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 70,000 shares for an estimated $7,495,633 .

. PHILIP GUIDO (EVP & Chief Commercial Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 13,445 shares for an estimated $1,498,944 and 0 sales.

$AMD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,163 institutional investors add shares of $AMD stock to their portfolio, and 1,513 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$AMD Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $AMD stock 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 12 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMD stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 05/15 and 2 sales worth up to $65,000 on 04/08, 01/13.

on 05/15 and 2 sales worth up to on 04/08, 01/13. REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 9 times. They made 9 purchases worth up to $135,000 on 05/14, 05/05, 04/09, 04/08, 01/21, 01/08 and 0 sales.

on 05/14, 05/05, 04/09, 04/08, 01/21, 01/08 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 3 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $150,000 on 03/31, 03/05 and 1 sale worth up to $100,000 on 04/07.

on 03/31, 03/05 and 1 sale worth up to on 04/07. SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN sold up to $100,000 on 02/13.

$AMD Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AMD in the last several months. We have seen 10 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Roth Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 06/13/2025

Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/13/2025

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/09/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/16/2025

Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/07/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 05/07/2025

Bank of America Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 04/22/2025

$AMD Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AMD recently. We have seen 18 analysts offer price targets for $AMD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $145.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Suji Desilva from Roth Capital set a target price of $150.0 on 06/13/2025

on 06/13/2025 Mark Lipacis from Evercore ISI set a target price of $144.0 on 06/13/2025

on 06/13/2025 Tom O'Malley from Barclays set a target price of $130.0 on 05/16/2025

on 05/16/2025 Timothy Arcuri from UBS set a target price of $150.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Ben Reitzes from Melius Research set a target price of $110.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Ruben Roy from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $132.0 on 04/28/2025

on 04/28/2025 Vivek Arya from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $160.0 on 04/16/2025

