Insider Sale: Chief Technology Officer of $DDOG Sells 10,771 Shares

Alexis Le-Quoc, the Chief Technology Officer of $DDOG, sold 10,771 shares of the company on 04-01-2025 for an estimated $1,067,729. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 582,869 shares of this class of $DDOG stock.

$DDOG Insider Trading Activity

$DDOG insiders have traded $DDOG stock on the open market 183 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 183 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DDOG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

OLIVIER POMEL (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 58 sales selling 890,718 shares for an estimated $124,402,491 .

. ALEXIS LE-QUOC (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 25 sales selling 933,208 shares for an estimated $118,698,550 .

. AMIT AGARWAL has made 0 purchases and 37 sales selling 521,554 shares for an estimated $72,609,839 .

. DAVID M OBSTLER (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 138,500 shares for an estimated $17,918,797 .

. ADAM BLITZER (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 20 sales selling 115,148 shares for an estimated $14,686,970 .

. MATTHEW JACOBSON has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 78,837 shares for an estimated $9,780,399 .

. SEAN MICHAEL WALTERS (Chief Revenue Officer) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 55,949 shares for an estimated $7,251,194 .

. SHARDUL SHAH has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 47,496 shares for an estimated $6,254,838 .

. KERRY ACOCELLA (General Counsel and Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 19,653 shares for an estimated $2,507,482.

$DDOG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 511 institutional investors add shares of $DDOG stock to their portfolio, and 357 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$DDOG Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DDOG in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/03/2025

Monness issued a "Buy" rating on 11/07/2024

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 10/28/2024

Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/21/2024

Wedbush issued a "Buy" rating on 10/18/2024

UBS issued a "Underperform" rating on 10/18/2024

Exane BNP Paribas issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/08/2024

$DDOG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DDOG recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $DDOG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $155.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $165.0 on 02/10/2025

on 02/10/2025 An analyst from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $140.0 on 01/28/2025

on 01/28/2025 Matthew Hedberg from RBC Capital set a target price of $170.0 on 01/03/2025

on 01/03/2025 Keith Bachman from BMO Capital set a target price of $145.0 on 11/08/2024

on 11/08/2024 Raimo Lenschow from Barclays set a target price of $155.0 on 11/08/2024

on 11/08/2024 Brian White from Monness set a target price of $155.0 on 11/07/2024

on 11/07/2024 Peter Weed from Bernstein set a target price of $151.0 on 10/21/2024

