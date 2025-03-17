Insider Sale: Chief Technology Officer of $CXDO Sells 229,476 Shares

David Tzat-kin Wang, the Chief Technology Officer of $CXDO, sold 229,476 shares of the company on 03-13-2025 for an estimated $1,262,118. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 34.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 445,995 shares of this class of $CXDO stock.

$CXDO Insider Trading Activity

$CXDO insiders have traded $CXDO stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CXDO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANAND BUCH (Chief Strategy Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 414,190 shares for an estimated $2,182,045 .

. DAVID TZAT-KIN WANG (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 356,143 shares for an estimated $1,887,818 .

. DOUGLAS WALTER GAYLOR (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 40,000 shares for an estimated $242,700 .

. JEFFREY G KORN (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 24,000 shares for an estimated $133,500 .

. RON VINCENT (Chief Financial Officer) sold 15,000 shares for an estimated $90,000

$CXDO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 35 institutional investors add shares of $CXDO stock to their portfolio, and 25 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$CXDO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CXDO in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

B. Riley issued a "Buy" rating on 03/05/2025

