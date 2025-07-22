Insider Sale: Chief Technology Officer of $BLFS Sells 1,115 Shares

Stocks
Sean Werner, the Chief Technology Officer of $BLFS, sold 1,115 shares of the company on 07-18-2025 for an estimated $23,660. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 4.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 26,495 shares of this class of $BLFS stock.

$BLFS Insider Trading Activity

$BLFS insiders have traded $BLFS stock on the open market 51 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 51 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BLFS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • PARTNERS MASTER FUND, L.P. CASDIN sold 1,000,000 shares for an estimated $23,800,000
  • TROY WICHTERMAN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 34,091 shares for an estimated $782,928.
  • SARAH AEBERSOLD (Chief Human Resources Officer) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 24,421 shares for an estimated $603,614.
  • ABY J. MATHEW (EVP & Chief Scientific Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 14,966 shares for an estimated $343,311.
  • TODD BERARD (Chief Marketing Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 12,343 shares for an estimated $284,327.
  • KAREN A. FOSTER (Chief Quality and Operations) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 10,859 shares for an estimated $249,786.
  • AMY DUROSS sold 5,632 shares for an estimated $140,574
  • SEAN WERNER (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 1,513 shares for an estimated $33,226.

$BLFS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 86 institutional investors add shares of $BLFS stock to their portfolio, and 82 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$BLFS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BLFS in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 05/13/2025

