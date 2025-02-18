News & Insights

Insider Sale: Chief Technology Officer of $AURA Sells 2,151 Shares

February 18, 2025 — 07:46 pm EST

Mark Plavsic, the Chief Technology Officer of $AURA, sold 2,151 shares of the company on 02-18-2025 for an estimated $16,670. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 209,456 shares of this class of $AURA stock.

$AURA Insider Trading Activity

$AURA insiders have traded $AURA stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AURA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • LOS PINOS ELISABET DE (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 70,368 shares for an estimated $678,803.
  • JULIE B FEDER (Chief Financial Officer) sold 25,131 shares for an estimated $302,361
  • JANET JILL HOPKINS (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 14,356 shares for an estimated $130,301.
  • MARK PLAVSIC (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,534 shares for an estimated $89,392.
  • AMY ELAZZOUZI (Senior Vice President, Finance) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,958 shares for an estimated $24,498.

$AURA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 54 institutional investors add shares of $AURA stock to their portfolio, and 26 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

