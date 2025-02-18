Insider Sale: Chief Technology Officer of $AURA Sells 2,151 Shares

Mark Plavsic, the Chief Technology Officer of $AURA, sold 2,151 shares of the company on 02-18-2025 for an estimated $16,670. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 209,456 shares of this class of $AURA stock.
$AURA Insider Trading Activity
$AURA insiders have traded $AURA stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AURA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- LOS PINOS ELISABET DE (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 70,368 shares for an estimated $678,803.
- JULIE B FEDER (Chief Financial Officer) sold 25,131 shares for an estimated $302,361
- JANET JILL HOPKINS (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 14,356 shares for an estimated $130,301.
- MARK PLAVSIC (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,534 shares for an estimated $89,392.
- AMY ELAZZOUZI (Senior Vice President, Finance) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,958 shares for an estimated $24,498.
$AURA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 54 institutional investors add shares of $AURA stock to their portfolio, and 26 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- EVENTIDE ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 1,722,077 shares (-29.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,155,472
- LONG FOCUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 1,404,228 shares (+123.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,542,754
- LEVIN CAPITAL STRATEGIES, L.P. added 833,984 shares (+201.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,855,348
- UBS GROUP AG added 665,336 shares (+3026.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,469,061
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 391,043 shares (+12.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,214,373
- ENSIGN PEAK ADVISORS, INC added 118,000 shares (+43.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $969,960
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 112,296 shares (+6.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $923,073
