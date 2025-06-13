Stocks
Insider Sale: Chief Technology Officer of $ATOM Sells 4,196 Shares

June 13, 2025 — 08:15 pm EDT

Robert J Mears, the Chief Technology Officer of $ATOM, sold 4,196 shares of the company on 06-11-2025 for an estimated $25,721. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 2.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 197,409 shares of this class of $ATOM stock.

$ATOM Insider Trading Activity

$ATOM insiders have traded $ATOM stock on the open market 31 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 31 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ATOM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • SCOTT A. BIBAUD (CEO and President) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 142,320 shares for an estimated $845,775.
  • FRANCIS LAURENCIO (CFO) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 58,296 shares for an estimated $356,762.
  • ROBERT J MEARS (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 12,561 shares for an estimated $73,406.

$ATOM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 54 institutional investors add shares of $ATOM stock to their portfolio, and 37 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

