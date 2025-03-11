Insider Sale: Chief Technology Officer of $AEVA Sells 70,000 Shares

Mina Rezk, the Chief Technology Officer of $AEVA, sold 70,000 shares of the company on 03-10-2025 for an estimated $195,349. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 8,696,669 shares of this class of $AEVA stock.
$AEVA Insider Trading Activity
$AEVA insiders have traded $AEVA stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AEVA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- SOROUSH SALEHIAN DARDASHTI (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 240,000 shares for an estimated $1,059,536.
- MINA REZK (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 140,000 shares for an estimated $483,539.
- STEPHEN PAUL ZADESKY sold 14,851 shares for an estimated $52,049
$AEVA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 46 institutional investors add shares of $AEVA stock to their portfolio, and 23 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PARKWOOD LLC added 1,150,000 shares (+415.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,462,500
- ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. removed 781,590 shares (-20.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,712,552
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC added 623,889 shares (+2490.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,963,472
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 516,999 shares (-27.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,455,745
- MAGNETAR FINANCIAL LLC removed 161,160 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $530,216
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. added 95,006 shares (+57.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $451,278
- LPL FINANCIAL LLC added 94,929 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $450,912
