Insider Sale: Chief Technology Officer of $AEVA Sells 70,000 Shares

Mina Rezk, the Chief Technology Officer of $AEVA, sold 70,000 shares of the company on 03-10-2025 for an estimated $195,349. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 8,696,669 shares of this class of $AEVA stock.

$AEVA Insider Trading Activity

$AEVA insiders have traded $AEVA stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AEVA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SOROUSH SALEHIAN DARDASHTI (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 240,000 shares for an estimated $1,059,536 .

. MINA REZK (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 140,000 shares for an estimated $483,539 .

. STEPHEN PAUL ZADESKY sold 14,851 shares for an estimated $52,049

$AEVA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 46 institutional investors add shares of $AEVA stock to their portfolio, and 23 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

