Insider Sale: Chief Technology Officer of $ABNB Sells 700 Shares

ARISTOTLE N BALOGH, the Chief Technology Officer of $ABNB, sold 700 shares of the company on 03-18-2025 for an estimated $88,200. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 171,419 shares of this class of $ABNB stock.
$ABNB Insider Trading Activity
$ABNB insiders have traded $ABNB stock on the open market 133 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 133 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ABNB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JOSEPH GEBBIA has made 0 purchases and 56 sales selling 2,002,367 shares for an estimated $266,367,953.
- BRIAN CHESKY (CEO and Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 42 sales selling 915,616 shares for an estimated $133,615,533.
- NATHAN BLECHARCZYK (Chief Strategy Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 378,471 shares for an estimated $57,147,076.
- ELINOR MERTZ (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 79,086 shares for an estimated $11,350,855.
- ARISTOTLE N BALOGH (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 20 sales selling 43,288 shares for an estimated $6,043,492.
- DAVID C BERNSTEIN (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $137,000
$ABNB Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 543 institutional investors add shares of $ABNB stock to their portfolio, and 654 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC removed 7,081,537 shares (-34.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $930,584,777
- HARRIS ASSOCIATES L P added 5,346,823 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $702,626,010
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 4,124,684 shares (-97.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $542,024,724
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 3,037,922 shares (-21.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $399,213,330
- ALPHINITY INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT PTY LTD removed 2,850,209 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $361,435,003
- CLEARBRIDGE INVESTMENTS, LLC added 2,590,475 shares (+147.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $340,414,319
- TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP added 2,577,000 shares (+512.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $338,643,570
$ABNB Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $ABNB stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ABNB stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. sold up to $15,000 on 01/24.
- REPRESENTATIVE WILLIAM R. KEATING sold up to $15,000 on 01/07.
$ABNB Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ABNB recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $ABNB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $135.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Stephen Ju from UBS set a target price of $143.0 on 02/04/2025
- Tom White from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $131.0 on 11/18/2024
- Mark Mahaney from Evercore ISI set a target price of $155.0 on 11/08/2024
- Eric Sheridan from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $107.0 on 11/08/2024
- John Colantuoni from Jefferies set a target price of $135.0 on 10/22/2024
- Ronald Josey from Citigroup set a target price of $135.0 on 10/17/2024
- Naved Khan from B.Riley Financial set a target price of $140.0 on 10/16/2024
