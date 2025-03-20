Insider Sale: Chief Technology Officer of $ABNB Sells 700 Shares

ARISTOTLE N BALOGH, the Chief Technology Officer of $ABNB, sold 700 shares of the company on 03-18-2025 for an estimated $88,200. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 171,419 shares of this class of $ABNB stock.

$ABNB Insider Trading Activity

$ABNB insiders have traded $ABNB stock on the open market 133 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 133 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ABNB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOSEPH GEBBIA has made 0 purchases and 56 sales selling 2,002,367 shares for an estimated $266,367,953 .

. BRIAN CHESKY (CEO and Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 42 sales selling 915,616 shares for an estimated $133,615,533 .

. NATHAN BLECHARCZYK (Chief Strategy Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 378,471 shares for an estimated $57,147,076 .

. ELINOR MERTZ (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 79,086 shares for an estimated $11,350,855 .

. ARISTOTLE N BALOGH (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 20 sales selling 43,288 shares for an estimated $6,043,492 .

. DAVID C BERNSTEIN (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $137,000

$ABNB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 543 institutional investors add shares of $ABNB stock to their portfolio, and 654 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ABNB Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ABNB stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ABNB stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$ABNB Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ABNB recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $ABNB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $135.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Stephen Ju from UBS set a target price of $143.0 on 02/04/2025

on 02/04/2025 Tom White from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $131.0 on 11/18/2024

on 11/18/2024 Mark Mahaney from Evercore ISI set a target price of $155.0 on 11/08/2024

on 11/08/2024 Eric Sheridan from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $107.0 on 11/08/2024

on 11/08/2024 John Colantuoni from Jefferies set a target price of $135.0 on 10/22/2024

on 10/22/2024 Ronald Josey from Citigroup set a target price of $135.0 on 10/17/2024

on 10/17/2024 Naved Khan from B.Riley Financial set a target price of $140.0 on 10/16/2024

