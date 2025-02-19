Insider Sale: Chief Technology Officer of $ABNB Sells 11,488 Shares

ARISTOTLE N BALOGH, the Chief Technology Officer of $ABNB, sold 11,488 shares of the company on 02-14-2025 for an estimated $1,815,104. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 6.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 181,214 shares of this class of $ABNB stock.

$ABNB Insider Trading Activity

$ABNB insiders have traded $ABNB stock on the open market 105 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 105 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ABNB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOSEPH GEBBIA has made 0 purchases and 42 sales selling 1,573,797 shares for an estimated $208,784,752 .

. BRIAN CHESKY (CEO and Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 30 sales selling 761,767 shares for an estimated $100,750,380 .

. NATHAN BLECHARCZYK (Chief Strategy Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 359,208 shares for an estimated $54,065,593 .

. ELINOR MERTZ (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 58,500 shares for an estimated $7,578,543 .

. ARISTOTLE N BALOGH (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 42,188 shares for an estimated $5,833,140 .

. DAVID C BERNSTEIN (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $137,000

$ABNB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 540 institutional investors add shares of $ABNB stock to their portfolio, and 652 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ABNB Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ABNB stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ABNB stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

