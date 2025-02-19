Insider Sale: Chief Technology Officer of $ABNB Sells 11,488 Shares

ARISTOTLE N BALOGH, the Chief Technology Officer of $ABNB, sold 11,488 shares of the company on 02-14-2025 for an estimated $1,815,104. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 6.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 181,214 shares of this class of $ABNB stock.
$ABNB Insider Trading Activity
$ABNB insiders have traded $ABNB stock on the open market 105 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 105 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ABNB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JOSEPH GEBBIA has made 0 purchases and 42 sales selling 1,573,797 shares for an estimated $208,784,752.
- BRIAN CHESKY (CEO and Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 30 sales selling 761,767 shares for an estimated $100,750,380.
- NATHAN BLECHARCZYK (Chief Strategy Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 359,208 shares for an estimated $54,065,593.
- ELINOR MERTZ (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 58,500 shares for an estimated $7,578,543.
- ARISTOTLE N BALOGH (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 42,188 shares for an estimated $5,833,140.
- DAVID C BERNSTEIN (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $137,000
$ABNB Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 540 institutional investors add shares of $ABNB stock to their portfolio, and 652 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC removed 7,081,537 shares (-34.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $930,584,777
- HARRIS ASSOCIATES L P added 5,346,823 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $702,626,010
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 4,124,684 shares (-97.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $542,024,724
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 3,037,922 shares (-21.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $399,213,330
- ALPHINITY INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT PTY LTD removed 2,850,209 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $361,435,003
- CLEARBRIDGE INVESTMENTS, LLC added 2,590,475 shares (+147.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $340,414,319
- TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP added 2,577,000 shares (+512.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $338,643,570
$ABNB Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $ABNB stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ABNB stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. sold up to $15,000 on 01/24.
- REPRESENTATIVE WILLIAM R. KEATING sold up to $15,000 on 01/07.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.