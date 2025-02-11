Insider Sale: Chief Technical Officer of $RYTM Sells 3 Shares

Joseph Shulman, the Chief Technical Officer of $RYTM, sold 3 shares of the company on 02-11-2025 for an estimated $172. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 33.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 6 shares of this class of $RYTM stock.

$RYTM Insider Trading Activity

$RYTM insiders have traded $RYTM stock on the open market 37 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 37 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RYTM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JENNIFER KAYDEN LEE (EVP, Head of North America) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 76,590 shares for an estimated $5,012,363 .

. JENNIFER L GOOD has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 83,500 shares for an estimated $4,268,029 .

. LYNN A. TETRAULT has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 25,000 shares for an estimated $1,244,019 .

. PAMELA J. CRAMER (Chief Human Resources Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 18,277 shares for an estimated $1,044,940 .

. JOSEPH SHULMAN (Chief Technical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 15,356 shares for an estimated $1,004,133 .

. DAVID P MEEKER (President and CEO) sold 4,278 shares for an estimated $254,241

HUNTER C SMITH (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,974 shares for an estimated $174,256.

$RYTM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 88 institutional investors add shares of $RYTM stock to their portfolio, and 89 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

