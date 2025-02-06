Insider Sale: Chief Tech Officer of $DUOL Sells 200 Shares

Severin Hacker, the Chief Tech Officer of $DUOL, sold 200 shares of the company on 02-05-2025 for an estimated $81,453. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 53.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 172 shares of this class of $DUOL stock.
$DUOL Insider Trading Activity
$DUOL insiders have traded $DUOL stock on the open market 230 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 230 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DUOL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- SEVERIN HACKER (Chief Tech Officer, Co-Founder) has made 0 purchases and 90 sales selling 314,248 shares for an estimated $107,098,680.
- AHN LUIS VON (President & CEO, Co-Founder) has made 0 purchases and 37 sales selling 195,000 shares for an estimated $66,845,185.
- MATTHEW SKARUPPA (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 66 sales selling 101,514 shares for an estimated $28,127,920.
- ROBERT MEESE (Chief Business Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 23,068 shares for an estimated $6,033,439.
- STEPHEN C. CHEN (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 24,604 shares for an estimated $5,568,132.
- NATALIE GLANCE (Chief Engineering Officer) has made 0 purchases and 18 sales selling 12,043 shares for an estimated $3,293,956.
$DUOL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 213 institutional investors add shares of $DUOL stock to their portfolio, and 188 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 829,413 shares (+166.0%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $233,911,054
- FMR LLC added 564,173 shares (+26.9%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $159,108,069
- DRAGONEER INVESTMENT GROUP, LLC added 557,646 shares (+56.8%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $157,267,324
- BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO removed 460,809 shares (-14.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $149,408,102
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC removed 290,494 shares (-95.1%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $81,925,117
- DRIEHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 287,210 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $80,998,964
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 247,673 shares (-82.1%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $69,848,739
