Insider Sale: Chief Tech Officer of $DUOL Sells 200 Shares

Severin Hacker, the Chief Tech Officer of $DUOL, sold 200 shares of the company on 02-05-2025 for an estimated $81,453. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 53.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 172 shares of this class of $DUOL stock.

$DUOL Insider Trading Activity

$DUOL insiders have traded $DUOL stock on the open market 230 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 230 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DUOL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SEVERIN HACKER (Chief Tech Officer, Co-Founder) has made 0 purchases and 90 sales selling 314,248 shares for an estimated $107,098,680 .

. AHN LUIS VON (President & CEO, Co-Founder) has made 0 purchases and 37 sales selling 195,000 shares for an estimated $66,845,185 .

. MATTHEW SKARUPPA (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 66 sales selling 101,514 shares for an estimated $28,127,920 .

. ROBERT MEESE (Chief Business Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 23,068 shares for an estimated $6,033,439 .

. STEPHEN C. CHEN (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 24,604 shares for an estimated $5,568,132 .

. NATALIE GLANCE (Chief Engineering Officer) has made 0 purchases and 18 sales selling 12,043 shares for an estimated $3,293,956.

$DUOL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 213 institutional investors add shares of $DUOL stock to their portfolio, and 188 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

