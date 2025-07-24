Insider Sale: Chief Talent Officer of $VBTX Sells 10,000 Shares

CARA McDANIEL, the Chief Talent Officer of $VBTX, sold 10,000 shares of the company on 07-23-2025 for an estimated $325,267. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 36.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 17,372 shares of this class of $VBTX stock.
$VBTX Insider Trading Activity
$VBTX insiders have traded $VBTX stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 18 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VBTX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- C MALCOLM III HOLLAND (Chairman, CEO, President) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 189,404 shares for an estimated $6,125,611.
- LAVONDA RENFRO (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 53,411 shares for an estimated $1,729,314.
- ANGELA HARPER (EVP, Credit Risk Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 47,716 shares for an estimated $1,544,549.
$VBTX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 118 institutional investors add shares of $VBTX stock to their portfolio, and 108 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP INC removed 766,181 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $19,131,539
- METLIFE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 582,733 shares (+1813.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $14,550,843
- KENNEDY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 540,347 shares (-89.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,492,464
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. removed 342,836 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $8,948,019
- TEXAS CAPITAL BANK WEALTH MANAGEMENT SERVICES INC added 265,162 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,621,095
- MENDON CAPITAL ADVISORS CORP removed 239,000 shares (-90.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,967,830
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 218,962 shares (+22.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,467,481
$VBTX Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $VBTX in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- DA Davidson issued a "Buy" rating on 07/24/2025
- Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/02/2025
$VBTX Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $VBTX recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $VBTX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $34.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Gary Tenner from DA Davidson set a target price of $39.0 on 07/24/2025
- Brady Gailey from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $37.0 on 07/22/2025
- Stephen Scouten from Piper Sandler set a target price of $34.0 on 07/16/2025
- Matt Olney from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $30.0 on 04/23/2025
- Michael Rose from Raymond James set a target price of $28.0 on 04/02/2025
