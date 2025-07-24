Insider Sale: Chief Talent Officer of $VBTX Sells 10,000 Shares

CARA McDANIEL, the Chief Talent Officer of $VBTX, sold 10,000 shares of the company on 07-23-2025 for an estimated $325,267. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 36.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 17,372 shares of this class of $VBTX stock.

$VBTX Insider Trading Activity

$VBTX insiders have traded $VBTX stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 18 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VBTX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

C MALCOLM III HOLLAND (Chairman, CEO, President) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 189,404 shares for an estimated $6,125,611 .

. LAVONDA RENFRO (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 53,411 shares for an estimated $1,729,314 .

. ANGELA HARPER (EVP, Credit Risk Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 47,716 shares for an estimated $1,544,549 .

$VBTX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 118 institutional investors add shares of $VBTX stock to their portfolio, and 108 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$VBTX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $VBTX in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

DA Davidson issued a "Buy" rating on 07/24/2025

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/02/2025

$VBTX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $VBTX recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $VBTX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $34.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Gary Tenner from DA Davidson set a target price of $39.0 on 07/24/2025

on 07/24/2025 Brady Gailey from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $37.0 on 07/22/2025

on 07/22/2025 Stephen Scouten from Piper Sandler set a target price of $34.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Matt Olney from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $30.0 on 04/23/2025

on 04/23/2025 Michael Rose from Raymond James set a target price of $28.0 on 04/02/2025

