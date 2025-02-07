Insider Sale: Chief Synergy Officer of $TFSL Sells 20,000 Shares

Cathy W Zbanek, the Chief Synergy Officer of $TFSL, sold 20,000 shares of the company on 02-06-2025 for an estimated $274,400. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 18.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 88,197 shares of this class of $TFSL stock.

$TFSL Insider Trading Activity

$TFSL insiders have traded $TFSL stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TFSL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CATHY W ZBANEK (Chief Synergy Officer) sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $274,400

MARC A STEFANSKI (Chairman, President and CEO) sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $256,400

ASHLEY H WILLIAMS sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $256,400

MEREDITH S WEIL (Chief Financial Officer) sold 6,500 shares for an estimated $85,085

BARBARA J. ANDERSON sold 1,500 shares for an estimated $21,450

DANIEL F WEIR has made 2 purchases buying 736 shares for an estimated $9,693 and 0 sales.

$TFSL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 90 institutional investors add shares of $TFSL stock to their portfolio, and 72 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

