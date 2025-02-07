Insider Sale: Chief Synergy Officer of $TFSL Sells 20,000 Shares

Cathy W Zbanek, the Chief Synergy Officer of $TFSL, sold 20,000 shares of the company on 02-06-2025 for an estimated $274,400. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 18.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 88,197 shares of this class of $TFSL stock.
$TFSL Insider Trading Activity
$TFSL insiders have traded $TFSL stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TFSL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CATHY W ZBANEK (Chief Synergy Officer) sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $274,400
- MARC A STEFANSKI (Chairman, President and CEO) sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $256,400
- ASHLEY H WILLIAMS sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $256,400
- MEREDITH S WEIL (Chief Financial Officer) sold 6,500 shares for an estimated $85,085
- BARBARA J. ANDERSON sold 1,500 shares for an estimated $21,450
- DANIEL F WEIR has made 2 purchases buying 736 shares for an estimated $9,693 and 0 sales.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$TFSL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 90 institutional investors add shares of $TFSL stock to their portfolio, and 72 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FJ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 328,573 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $4,225,448
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 266,492 shares (-41.1%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $3,427,087
- CRAMER ROSENTHAL MCGLYNN LLC removed 186,002 shares (-13.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,391,985
- BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP removed 178,575 shares (-10.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,242,902
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 111,900 shares (-3.4%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,439,034
- STATE STREET CORP removed 77,643 shares (-6.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $998,488
- SQUAREPOINT OPS LLC added 76,641 shares (+742.7%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $985,603
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.