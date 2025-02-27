Insider Sale: Chief Supply Chain Officer of $PTON Sells 17,401 Shares

ANDREW S RENDICH, the Chief Supply Chain Officer of $PTON, sold 17,401 shares of the company on 02-26-2025 for an estimated $142,347. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 4.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 362,573 shares of this class of $PTON stock.

$PTON insiders have traded $PTON stock on the open market 27 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 27 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PTON stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ELIZABETH F CODDINGTON (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 487,004 shares for an estimated $3,853,844 .

. JENNIFER CUNNINGHAM COTTER (Chief Content Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 374,350 shares for an estimated $3,183,160 .

. ANDREW S RENDICH (Chief Supply Chain Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 325,892 shares for an estimated $2,760,084 .

. SAQIB BAIG (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 106,638 shares for an estimated $948,454 .

. KAREN BOONE has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 72,677 shares for an estimated $568,520 .

. CHRIS BRUZZO has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 38,501 shares for an estimated $256,389 .

. PAMELA THOMAS-GRAHAM sold 26,630 shares for an estimated $239,670

We have seen 214 institutional investors add shares of $PTON stock to their portfolio, and 208 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

