Insider Sale: Chief Supply Chain Officer of $FSLR Sells 2,951 Shares

Michael Koralewski, the Chief Supply Chain Officer of $FSLR, sold 2,951 shares of the company on 06-02-2025 for an estimated $466,877. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 20.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 11,369 shares of this class of $FSLR stock.

$FSLR Insider Trading Activity

$FSLR insiders have traded $FSLR stock on the open market 37 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 37 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FSLR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK R WIDMAR (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 24,780 shares for an estimated $3,471,438 .

. MARKUS GLOECKLER (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 10,315 shares for an estimated $1,582,896 .

. ALEXANDER R. BRADLEY (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 9,784 shares for an estimated $1,451,223 .

. KUNTAL KUMAR VERMA (Chief Manufacturing Officer) has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 8,801 shares for an estimated $1,195,131 .

. MICHAEL KORALEWSKI (Chief Supply Chain Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 3,412 shares for an estimated $528,387 .

. JASON E. DYMBORT (General Counsel and Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 683 shares for an estimated $91,098 .

. CAROLINE STOCKDALE (Chief People and Comm. Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 568 shares for an estimated $75,790 .

. PATRICK JAMES BUEHLER (Chief Product Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 378 shares for an estimated $50,405 .

. GEORGES ANTOUN (Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 376 shares for an estimated $50,173 .

. NATHAN B. THEURER (VP - Global Controller and CAO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 66 shares for an estimated $8,803.

$FSLR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 405 institutional investors add shares of $FSLR stock to their portfolio, and 573 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$FSLR Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $FSLR stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FSLR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 04/08, 02/25.

on 04/08, 02/25. REPRESENTATIVE DAVE MIN sold up to $15,000 on 03/19.

$FSLR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FSLR in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 05/14/2025

Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/13/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/23/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/21/2025

Seaport Global issued a "Buy" rating on 01/16/2025

Daiwa issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/19/2024

$FSLR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FSLR recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $FSLR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $234.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Jon Windham from UBS set a target price of $255.0 on 05/14/2025

on 05/14/2025 Gordon Johnson from GLJ Research set a target price of $172.37 on 05/01/2025

on 05/01/2025 Andrew Percoco from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $223.0 on 04/23/2025

on 04/23/2025 An analyst from Piper Sandler set a target price of $205.0 on 04/21/2025

on 04/21/2025 An analyst from Truist Financial set a target price of $245.0 on 04/01/2025

on 04/01/2025 An analyst from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $265.0 on 02/27/2025

on 02/27/2025 Tom Curran from Seaport Global set a target price of $274.0 on 01/16/2025

