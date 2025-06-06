Insider Sale: Chief Strategy Officer of $MGRC Sells 361 Shares

TREASE KRISTINA VAN, the Chief Strategy Officer of $MGRC, sold 361 shares of the company on 06-06-2025 for an estimated $41,523. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 5.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 6,694 shares of this class of $MGRC stock.

$MGRC Insider Trading Activity

$MGRC insiders have traded $MGRC stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MGRC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOSEPH F HANNA (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 14,250 shares for an estimated $1,550,888 .

. KEITH E PRATT (Executive VP and CFO) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $576,098

PHILIP B HAWKINS (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,804 shares for an estimated $497,527 .

. TREASE KRISTINA VAN (Chief Strategy Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,721 shares for an estimated $311,656 .

. JOHN P SKENESKY (VP and Division Manager) sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $278,307

KIMBERLY ANN BOX sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $124,692

GILDA MALEK (VP General Counsel and Corpora) sold 919 shares for an estimated $111,915

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$MGRC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 123 institutional investors add shares of $MGRC stock to their portfolio, and 141 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.