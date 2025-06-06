Stocks
MGRC

Insider Sale: Chief Strategy Officer of $MGRC Sells 361 Shares

June 06, 2025 — 06:30 pm EDT

TREASE KRISTINA VAN, the Chief Strategy Officer of $MGRC, sold 361 shares of the company on 06-06-2025 for an estimated $41,523. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 5.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 6,694 shares of this class of $MGRC stock.

$MGRC Insider Trading Activity

$MGRC insiders have traded $MGRC stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MGRC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • JOSEPH F HANNA (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 14,250 shares for an estimated $1,550,888.
  • KEITH E PRATT (Executive VP and CFO) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $576,098
  • PHILIP B HAWKINS (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,804 shares for an estimated $497,527.
  • TREASE KRISTINA VAN (Chief Strategy Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,721 shares for an estimated $311,656.
  • JOHN P SKENESKY (VP and Division Manager) sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $278,307
  • KIMBERLY ANN BOX sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $124,692
  • GILDA MALEK (VP General Counsel and Corpora) sold 919 shares for an estimated $111,915

$MGRC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 123 institutional investors add shares of $MGRC stock to their portfolio, and 141 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

