Insider Sale: Chief Strategy & Admin Officer of $AMAL Sells 9,782 Shares

Edgar Jr Romney, the Chief Strategy & Admin Officer of $AMAL, sold 9,782 shares of the company on 02-13-2025 for an estimated $353,521. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 41.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 13,856 shares of this class of $AMAL stock.

$AMAL Insider Trading Activity

$AMAL insiders have traded $AMAL stock on the open market 82 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 82 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMAL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STATES REGIONAL JOINT BOARD, WORKERS UNITED WESTERN has made 0 purchases and 23 sales selling 788,585 shares for an estimated $28,047,428 .

. REGIONAL JOINT BOARD, WORKERS UNITED ROCHESTER has made 0 purchases and 29 sales selling 620,684 shares for an estimated $21,580,764 .

. UNITED WORKERS has made 0 purchases and 18 sales selling 592,900 shares for an estimated $20,367,110 .

. UNITED CANADA COUNCIL WORKERS has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 169,831 shares for an estimated $5,182,238 .

. EDGAR JR ROMNEY (Chief Strategy & Admin Officer) sold 9,782 shares for an estimated $353,521

SAM D. BROWN (SEVP, Chief Banking Officer) sold 8,269 shares for an estimated $276,241

SEAN SEARBY (EVP, Chief Operations Officer) sold 8,000 shares for an estimated $273,141

MARYANN BRUCE sold 4,403 shares for an estimated $148,701

JASON DARBY (Senior Executive VP and CFO) sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $146,354

MANDY TENNER (EVP, Chief Legal Officer) sold 3,242 shares for an estimated $105,732

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$AMAL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 104 institutional investors add shares of $AMAL stock to their portfolio, and 71 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.