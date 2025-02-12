Insider Sale: Chief Scientific Officer of $VYGR Sells 5,413 Shares

Todd Alfred Carter, the Chief Scientific Officer of $VYGR, sold 5,413 shares of the company on 02-11-2025 for an estimated $24,087. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 6.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 81,023 shares of this class of $VYGR stock.

$VYGR Insider Trading Activity

$VYGR insiders have traded $VYGR stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VYGR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBIN SWARTZ (COO & CBO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 16,537 shares for an estimated $83,365 .

. ALFRED SANDROCK (President & CEO) sold 16,644 shares for an estimated $74,065

SANDELL JACQUELYN FAHEY (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,357 shares for an estimated $54,307 .

. TODD ALFRED CARTER (Chief Scientific Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,604 shares for an estimated $30,197.

$VYGR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 60 institutional investors add shares of $VYGR stock to their portfolio, and 59 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

