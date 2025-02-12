Insider Sale: Chief Scientific Officer of $VYGR Sells 5,413 Shares

Todd Alfred Carter, the Chief Scientific Officer of $VYGR, sold 5,413 shares of the company on 02-11-2025 for an estimated $24,087. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 6.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 81,023 shares of this class of $VYGR stock.
$VYGR Insider Trading Activity
$VYGR insiders have traded $VYGR stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VYGR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ROBIN SWARTZ (COO & CBO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 16,537 shares for an estimated $83,365.
- ALFRED SANDROCK (President & CEO) sold 16,644 shares for an estimated $74,065
- SANDELL JACQUELYN FAHEY (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,357 shares for an estimated $54,307.
- TODD ALFRED CARTER (Chief Scientific Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,604 shares for an estimated $30,197.
$VYGR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 60 institutional investors add shares of $VYGR stock to their portfolio, and 59 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- STATE STREET CORP removed 896,446 shares (-50.1%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $5,244,209
- GREAT POINT PARTNERS LLC removed 641,574 shares (-40.1%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $3,753,207
- WOODLINE PARTNERS LP removed 300,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,755,000
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 291,364 shares (+35.8%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,704,479
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 253,752 shares (-50.5%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,484,449
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 215,467 shares (+340.9%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,260,481
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 157,113 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $919,111
