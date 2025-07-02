Insider Sale: Chief Scientific Officer of $SER Sells 6,500 Shares

Randall Moreadith, the Chief Scientific Officer of $SER, sold 6,500 shares of the company on 06-30-2025 for an estimated $37,570. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 100.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 0 shares of this class of $SER stock.

$SER Insider Trading Activity

$SER insiders have traded $SER stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SER stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RANDALL MOREADITH (Chief Scientific Officer) sold 6,500 shares for an estimated $37,570

$SER Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 7 institutional investors add shares of $SER stock to their portfolio, and 9 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

