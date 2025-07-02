Insider Sale: Chief Scientific Officer of $SER Sells 6,500 Shares

Randall Moreadith, the Chief Scientific Officer of $SER, sold 6,500 shares of the company on 06-30-2025 for an estimated $37,570. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 100.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 0 shares of this class of $SER stock.
$SER Insider Trading Activity
$SER insiders have traded $SER stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SER stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- RANDALL MOREADITH (Chief Scientific Officer) sold 6,500 shares for an estimated $37,570
$SER Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 7 institutional investors add shares of $SER stock to their portfolio, and 9 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 13,184 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $74,753
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 3,830 shares (-26.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $21,716
- TORONTO DOMINION BANK added 3,554 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $20,151
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 3,260 shares (+5.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $18,484
- UBS GROUP AG removed 3,062 shares (-80.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $17,361
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 3,010 shares (+11.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $17,066
- NORTHERN TRUST CORP added 2,225 shares (+15.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,615
