Insider Sale: Chief Scientific Officer of $RYTM Sells 1,313 Shares

Alastair Garfield, the Chief Scientific Officer of $RYTM, sold 1,313 shares of the company on 07-02-2025 for an estimated $85,095. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 29.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 3,132 shares of this class of $RYTM stock.

$RYTM Insider Trading Activity

$RYTM insiders have traded $RYTM stock on the open market 51 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 51 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RYTM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

YANN MAZABRAUD (EVP, Head of International) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 99,495 shares for an estimated $5,382,716 .

. DAVID W J MCGIRR has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 65,431 shares for an estimated $4,267,494 .

. DAVID P MEEKER (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 57,794 shares for an estimated $3,657,824 .

. PAMELA J. CRAMER (Chief Human Resources Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 37,407 shares for an estimated $2,334,699 .

. JENNIFER KAYDEN LEE (EVP, Head of North America) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 14,784 shares for an estimated $866,161 .

. HUNTER C SMITH (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 5,940 shares for an estimated $343,345 .

. JOSEPH SHULMAN (Chief Technical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 3,772 shares for an estimated $218,510 .

. CHRISTOPHER PAUL GERMAN (Corporate Controller & CAO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 3,048 shares for an estimated $194,005 .

. ALASTAIR GARFIELD (Chief Scientific Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,319 shares for an estimated $85,483.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$RYTM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 127 institutional investors add shares of $RYTM stock to their portfolio, and 84 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$RYTM Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RYTM in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 03/18/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $RYTM, check out Quiver Quantitative's $RYTM forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.