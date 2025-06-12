Insider Sale: Chief Scientific Officer of $RNA Sells 20,000 Shares

W. Michael Flanagan, the Chief Scientific Officer of $RNA, sold 20,000 shares of the company on 06-11-2025 for an estimated $657,694. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 20.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 80,195 shares of this class of $RNA stock.

$RNA Insider Trading Activity

$RNA insiders have traded $RNA stock on the open market 33 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 33 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RNA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SARAH BOYCE (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 73,792 shares for an estimated $2,317,238 .

. W. MICHAEL FLANAGAN (Chief Scientific Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 70,194 shares for an estimated $2,204,521 .

. TERESA MCCARTHY (Chief Human Resources Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 46,888 shares for an estimated $1,521,991 .

. KATHLEEN P. GALLAGHER (Chief Program Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 38,786 shares for an estimated $1,184,280 .

. MICHAEL F MACLEAN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 22,373 shares for an estimated $704,601 .

. STEVEN GEORGE HUGHES (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 13,525 shares for an estimated $410,347 .

. ARTHUR A LEVIN sold 1,872 shares for an estimated $53,536

$RNA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 121 institutional investors add shares of $RNA stock to their portfolio, and 152 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$RNA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RNA in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 06/09/2025

Scotiabank issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/07/2025

