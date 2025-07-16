Insider Sale: Chief Scientific Officer of $RAPP Sells 8,500 Shares

David Bredt, the Chief Scientific Officer of $RAPP, sold 8,500 shares of the company on 07-15-2025 for an estimated $118,961. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 435,142 shares of this class of $RAPP stock.

$RAPP Insider Trading Activity

$RAPP insiders have traded $RAPP stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RAPP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID BREDT (Chief Scientific Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 42,500 shares for an estimated $467,261 .

. TROY A. IGNELZI (Chief Financial Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 10,000 shares for an estimated $100,988 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. WENDY B. YOUNG purchased 6,000 shares for an estimated $61,249

$RAPP Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RAPP in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

JMP Securities issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 04/08/2025

