Insider Sale: Chief Scientific Officer of $NBIX Sells 20,362 Shares

Jude Onyia, the Chief Scientific Officer of $NBIX, sold 20,362 shares of the company on 07-02-2025 for an estimated $2,649,737. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 52.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 18,289 shares of this class of $NBIX stock.

$NBIX Insider Trading Activity

$NBIX insiders have traded $NBIX stock on the open market 48 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 48 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NBIX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KEVIN CHARLES GORMAN has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 166,543 shares for an estimated $24,358,762 .

. KYLE GANO (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 70,079 shares for an estimated $9,848,055 .

. WILLIAM H RASTETTER sold 30,000 shares for an estimated $3,305,952

JUDE ONYIA (Chief Scientific Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 23,367 shares for an estimated $3,005,250 .

. STEPHEN A SHERWIN sold 13,831 shares for an estimated $1,613,922

MATT ABERNETHY (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 4,821 shares for an estimated $610,967 .

. EIRY ROBERTS (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 4,655 shares for an estimated $596,752 .

. DARIN LIPPOLDT (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 4,345 shares for an estimated $553,852 .

. ERIC BENEVICH (Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 4,341 shares for an estimated $551,966 .

. JULIE COOKE (Chief Human Resources Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 3,991 shares for an estimated $529,946 .

. DAVID W. BOYER (Chief Corp. Affairs Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 3,589 shares for an estimated $460,056 .

. INGRID DELAET (Chief Regulatory Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 2,516 shares for an estimated $329,268.

$NBIX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 247 institutional investors add shares of $NBIX stock to their portfolio, and 322 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$NBIX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NBIX in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/06/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/06/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 05/06/2025

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 05/06/2025

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 04/22/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/04/2025

$NBIX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NBIX recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $NBIX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $158.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $158.0 on 04/28/2025

on 04/28/2025 Andrew Fein from H.C. Wainwright set a target price of $168.0 on 04/22/2025

on 04/22/2025 An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $150.0 on 03/07/2025

