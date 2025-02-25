Insider Sale: Chief Scientific Officer of $DYN Sells 2,598 Shares

Oxana Beskrovnaya, the Chief Scientific Officer of $DYN, sold 2,598 shares of the company on 02-18-2025 for an estimated $36,242. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 199,087 shares of this class of $DYN stock.

$DYN Insider Trading Activity

$DYN insiders have traded $DYN stock on the open market 64 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 8 have been purchases and 56 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DYN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DIRK KERSTEN has made 0 purchases and 35 sales selling 928,100 shares for an estimated $32,836,190 .

. RICHARD WILLIAM SCALZO (SVP, Head of Finance & Admin.) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 135,610 shares for an estimated $4,300,439 .

. JOHN COX (CEO & President) has made 8 purchases buying 32,000 shares for an estimated $1,057,216 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. SUSANNA GATTI HIGH (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 14,246 shares for an estimated $476,924 .

. CARLO INCERTI sold 16,500 shares for an estimated $474,045

OXANA BESKROVNAYA (Chief Scientific Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 12,288 shares for an estimated $332,140 .

. JASON P RHODES has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 782 shares for an estimated $25,884.

$DYN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 101 institutional investors add shares of $DYN stock to their portfolio, and 123 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

