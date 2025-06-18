Insider Sale: Chief Scientific Officer of $ARVN Sells 2,583 Shares

Angela M Cacace, the Chief Scientific Officer of $ARVN, sold 2,583 shares of the company on 06-17-2025 for an estimated $19,346. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 154,248 shares of this class of $ARVN stock.

$ARVN Insider Trading Activity

$ARVN insiders have traded $ARVN stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ARVN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN G HOUSTON (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 31,338 shares for an estimated $523,880 .

. IAN TAYLOR (President, R&D) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,020 shares for an estimated $150,752 .

. ANGELA M CACACE (Chief Scientific Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 6,790 shares for an estimated $89,584 .

. NOAH BERKOWITZ (Chief Medical Officer) sold 8,658 shares for an estimated $74,372

DAVID K LOOMIS (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 1,214 shares for an estimated $20,334

$ARVN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 128 institutional investors add shares of $ARVN stock to their portfolio, and 114 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ARVN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ARVN in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 06/09/2025

Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 06/09/2025

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/09/2025

BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 05/02/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/12/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/12/2025

$ARVN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ARVN recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $ARVN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $18.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Andrew Fein from H.C. Wainwright set a target price of $24.0 on 06/02/2025

on 06/02/2025 Srikripa Devarakonda from Truist Financial set a target price of $11.0 on 05/05/2025

on 05/05/2025 Jeet Mukherjee from BTIG set a target price of $16.0 on 05/02/2025

on 05/02/2025 An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $12.0 on 03/13/2025

on 03/13/2025 Etzer Darout from BMO Capital set a target price of $20.0 on 03/12/2025

on 03/12/2025 Derek Archila from Wells Fargo set a target price of $26.0 on 03/12/2025

