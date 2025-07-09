Insider Sale: Chief Sales Officer of $COCO Sells 10,000 Shares

Es Charles van, the Chief Sales Officer of $COCO, sold 10,000 shares of the company on 07-07-2025 for an estimated $380,178. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 9.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 94,127 shares of this class of $COCO stock.

$COCO Insider Trading Activity

$COCO insiders have traded $COCO stock on the open market 20 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 20 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COCO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ERIC MELLOUL sold 3,766,762 shares for an estimated $129,011,598

BEVERAGES SA VERLINVEST sold 3,766,762 shares for an estimated $129,011,598

MICHAEL KIRBAN (Executive Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 60,000 shares for an estimated $2,172,482 .

. IRA LIRAN has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 41,150 shares for an estimated $1,649,204 .

. JONATHAN BURTH (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 34,052 shares for an estimated $1,281,242 .

. JANE PRIOR (Chief Marketing Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $721,861 .

. ES CHARLES VAN (Chief Sales Officer) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $380,178

JOHN ZUPO sold 8,000 shares for an estimated $278,184

KENNETH SADOWSKY sold 3,900 shares for an estimated $135,271

$COCO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 103 institutional investors add shares of $COCO stock to their portfolio, and 103 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$COCO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $COCO in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/30/2025

Evercore ISI Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/01/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 02/27/2025

$COCO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $COCO recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $COCO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $38.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Chris Carey from Wells Fargo set a target price of $43.0 on 05/30/2025

on 05/30/2025 Robert Ottenstein from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $38.0 on 05/01/2025

on 05/01/2025 Jim Salera from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $32.0 on 03/27/2025

on 03/27/2025 Bonnie Herzog from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $38.0 on 02/27/2025

