Insider Sale: Chief Risk Review Officer of $KEY Sells 1,016 Shares

Allyson M Kidik, the Chief Risk Review Officer of $KEY, sold 1,016 shares of the company on 02-14-2025 for an estimated $17,973. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 4.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 19,549 shares of this class of $KEY stock.
$KEY Insider Trading Activity
$KEY insiders have traded $KEY stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KEY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ANDREW J III PAINE (Head of Institutional Bank) sold 66,362 shares for an estimated $1,262,868
- CHRISTOPHER M. GORMAN (Chairman and CEO) sold 57,736 shares for an estimated $1,008,070
- OF NOVA SCOTIA BANK purchased 50,000 shares for an estimated $892,500
- AMY G. BRADY (Chief Information Officer) sold 42,535 shares for an estimated $719,692
- ANGELA G MAGO (Chief Human Resources Officer) sold 15,011 shares for an estimated $294,065
- CARLTON L HIGHSMITH sold 9,000 shares for an estimated $154,260
- ALLYSON M KIDIK (Chief Risk Review Officer) sold 1,016 shares for an estimated $17,973
$KEY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 355 institutional investors add shares of $KEY stock to their portfolio, and 416 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA removed 47,864,513 shares (-99.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $820,397,752
- EARNEST PARTNERS LLC removed 9,449,234 shares (-90.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $161,959,870
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 7,754,576 shares (+7.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $132,913,432
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 6,034,822 shares (-51.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $103,436,849
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 4,717,671 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $80,860,880
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 4,572,150 shares (+5.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $78,366,651
- AZORA CAPITAL LP removed 3,966,109 shares (-71.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $67,979,108
