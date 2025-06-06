Insider Sale: CHIEF RISK OFFICER of $BANC Sells 11,000 Shares

Olivia I Lindsay, the CHIEF RISK OFFICER of $BANC, sold 11,000 shares of the company on 06-05-2025 for an estimated $149,380. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 26.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 30,902 shares of this class of $BANC stock.
$BANC Insider Trading Activity
$BANC insiders have traded $BANC stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BANC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- BRYAN M CORSINI (CHIEF CREDIT OFFICER) sold 24,066 shares for an estimated $331,725
- OLIVIA I LINDSAY (CHIEF RISK OFFICER) sold 11,000 shares for an estimated $149,380
- JAMES ANDREW BARKER purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $131,560
$BANC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 129 institutional investors add shares of $BANC stock to their portfolio, and 152 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PL CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC removed 43,730,207 shares (-93.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $620,531,637
- INVESCO LTD. added 2,495,043 shares (+127.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $35,404,660
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 2,029,119 shares (+18.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $28,793,198
- STATE STREET CORP removed 1,666,937 shares (-14.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $23,653,836
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC added 1,312,787 shares (+125.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $18,628,447
- VERITION FUND MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,224,341 shares (-49.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,928,311
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC removed 897,107 shares (-28.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,729,948
$BANC Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BANC in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 05/20/2025
