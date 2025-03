Insider Sale: CHIEF RISK & CLIENT SVCS OFC of $V Sells 39,350 Shares

Paul D Fabara, the CHIEF RISK & CLIENT SVCS OFC of $V, sold 39,350 shares of the company on 03-14-2025 for an estimated $12,875,320. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 59.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 26,413 shares of this class of $V stock.

$V Insider Trading Activity

$V insiders have traded $V stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $V stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RYAN MCINERNEY (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 51,720 shares for an estimated $16,405,066 .

. PAUL D FABARA (CHIEF RISK & CLIENT SVCS OFC) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 41,521 shares for an estimated $13,543,922 .

. TULLIER KELLY MAHON (VICE CHAIR, CHF PPL & CORP AFF) sold 33,741 shares for an estimated $11,801,528

RAJAT TANEJA (PRESIDENT, TECHNOLOGY) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 35,331 shares for an estimated $11,148,872 .

. JULIE B ROTTENBERG (GENERAL COUNSEL) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,144 shares for an estimated $1,616,476 .

. PETER M ANDRESKI (GBL CORP CONTROLLER, CAO) sold 2,332 shares for an estimated $815,314

$V Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,849 institutional investors add shares of $V stock to their portfolio, and 1,798 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$V Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $V stock 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 10 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $V stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 7 times. They made 7 purchases worth up to $105,000 on 02/28, 02/13, 01/31, 01/30, 01/28, 01/24, 01/23 and 0 sales.

on 02/28, 02/13, 01/31, 01/30, 01/28, 01/24, 01/23 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $45,000 on 01/21, 10/21, 10/04 and 0 sales.

$V Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $V in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 01/31/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 01/31/2025

Seaport Global issued a "Buy" rating on 01/14/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 10/30/2024

Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 10/30/2024

Sandler O'Neill issued a "Buy" rating on 10/17/2024

$V Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $V recently. We have seen 11 analysts offer price targets for $V in the last 6 months, with a median target of $330.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Ramsey El-Assal from Barclays set a target price of $361.0 on 01/14/2025

on 01/14/2025 James Faucette from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $371.0 on 12/18/2024

on 12/18/2024 James Friedman from Susquehanna set a target price of $375.0 on 12/11/2024

on 12/11/2024 Paul Golding from Macquarie set a target price of $335.0 on 10/30/2024

on 10/30/2024 Arvind Ramnani from Piper Sandler set a target price of $322.0 on 10/30/2024

on 10/30/2024 Bryan Keane from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $340.0 on 10/30/2024

on 10/30/2024 Ashwin Shirvaikar from Citigroup set a target price of $326.0 on 10/30/2024

