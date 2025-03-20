Insider Sale: Chief Revenue Officer of $WEAV Sells 51,638 Shares

Joseph David McNeil, the Chief Revenue Officer of $WEAV, sold 51,638 shares of the company on 03-18-2025 for an estimated $576,538. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 14.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 298,362 shares of this class of $WEAV stock.

$WEAV Insider Trading Activity

$WEAV insiders have traded $WEAV stock on the open market 114 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 114 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WEAV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BLAKE G MODERSITZKI has made 0 purchases and 68 sales selling 2,046,662 shares for an estimated $30,798,174 .

. CAPITAL INC CROSSLINK has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 940,244 shares for an estimated $13,090,588 .

. ALAN TAYLOR (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 21 sales selling 152,173 shares for an estimated $2,178,301 .

. BRETT T WHITE (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 164,500 shares for an estimated $2,104,029 .

. BRANDEN NEISH (Chief Product &Technology Ofcr) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 40,741 shares for an estimated $625,532 .

. MARCUS BERTILSON (Chief Operating Officer) sold 45,000 shares for an estimated $604,350

JOSEPH DAVID MCNEIL (Chief Revenue Officer) sold 51,638 shares for an estimated $576,538

ERIN GOODSELL (Chief Legal Officer & Corp.Sec) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 30,801 shares for an estimated $478,097.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$WEAV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 140 institutional investors add shares of $WEAV stock to their portfolio, and 54 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$WEAV Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $WEAV in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 11/15/2024

Loop Capital Markets issued a "Buy" rating on 10/31/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $WEAV, check out Quiver Quantitative's $WEAV forecast page.

$WEAV Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WEAV recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $WEAV in the last 6 months, with a median target of $17.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Mark Schappel from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $18.0 on 10/31/2024

on 10/31/2024 Brent Bracelin from Piper Sandler set a target price of $17.0 on 10/31/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.