Insider Sale: Chief Revenue Officer & SVP of $SNCY Sells 404 Shares

Grant Whitney, the Chief Revenue Officer & SVP of $SNCY, sold 404 shares of the company on 04-01-2025 for an estimated $4,870. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 28,969 shares of this class of $SNCY stock.

$SNCY Insider Trading Activity

$SNCY insiders have traded $SNCY stock on the open market 43 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 43 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SNCY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HORUS HOLDINGS, LLC SCA has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 11,161,105 shares for an estimated $168,477,264 .

. DAVID M DAVIS (President & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 236,776 shares for an estimated $3,999,957 .

. GREGORY A. MAYS (Chief Operating Officer & EVP) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 142,338 shares for an estimated $2,270,854 .

. JOHN GYURCI (Chief Acct. Off. & VP, Finance) has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 82,789 shares for an estimated $1,349,818 .

. JUDE BRICKER (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 39,989 shares for an estimated $604,184 .

. ERIN ROSE NEALE (SVP, GC, and Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 11,983 shares for an estimated $181,571 .

. GRANT WHITNEY (Chief Revenue Officer & SVP) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 8,613 shares for an estimated $129,414.

$SNCY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 105 institutional investors add shares of $SNCY stock to their portfolio, and 60 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$SNCY Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SNCY in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/08/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.