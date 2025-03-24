Insider Sale: Chief Revenue Officer of $RBA Sells 600 Shares

JAMES J JETER, the Chief Revenue Officer of $RBA, sold 600 shares of the company on 03-21-2025 for an estimated $59,178. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 3.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 19,667 shares of this class of $RBA stock.

$RBA Insider Trading Activity

$RBA insiders have traded $RBA stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RBA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES FRANCIS KESSLER (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 33,583 shares for an estimated $3,041,186 .

. JAMES J JETER (Chief Revenue Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,197 shares for an estimated $802,544.

$RBA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 220 institutional investors add shares of $RBA stock to their portfolio, and 218 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$RBA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RBA in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 11/11/2024

