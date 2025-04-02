Insider Sale: CHIEF REVENUE OFFICER of $PDYN Sells 538 Shares

MATTHEW VOGT, the CHIEF REVENUE OFFICER of $PDYN, sold 538 shares of the company on 03-31-2025 for an estimated $3,129. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 166,385 shares of this class of $PDYN stock.

$PDYN Insider Trading Activity

$PDYN insiders have traded $PDYN stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PDYN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DENNIS M WEIBLING purchased 215,053 shares for an estimated $473,116

DENIS GARAGIC (CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 57,484 shares for an estimated $402,078 .

. BENJAMIN G WOLFF (PRESIDENT & CEO) has made 5 purchases buying 119,724 shares for an estimated $310,265 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. KRISTI MARTINDALE (Chief Commercial Officer) sold 51,141 shares for an estimated $297,436

MATTHEW VOGT (CHIEF REVENUE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 15,476 shares for an estimated $108,137 .

. STEPHEN SONNE (CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 11,670 shares for an estimated $80,650 .

. TREVOR THATCHER (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) sold 10,919 shares for an estimated $63,504

$PDYN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 32 institutional investors add shares of $PDYN stock to their portfolio, and 9 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

