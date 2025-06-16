Stocks
PCOR

Insider Sale: Chief Revenue Officer of $PCOR Sells 2,500 Shares

June 16, 2025 — 09:15 pm EDT

Lawrence Joseph Stack, the Chief Revenue Officer of $PCOR, sold 2,500 shares of the company on 06-12-2025 for an estimated $163,325. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 208,288 shares of this class of $PCOR stock.

$PCOR Insider Trading Activity

$PCOR insiders have traded $PCOR stock on the open market 44 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 44 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PCOR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • CONNOR KEVIN J O has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 84,620 shares for an estimated $5,969,919.
  • HOWARD FU (CFO & Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 16,772 shares for an estimated $1,297,239.
  • LAWRENCE JOSEPH STACK (Chief Revenue Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 15,500 shares for an estimated $1,223,965.
  • BENJAMIN C SINGER (Chief Legal Officer; Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 14,140 shares for an estimated $1,100,821.
  • STEVEN SCOTT DAVIS (PRESIDENT PRODUCT & TECHNOLOGY) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 11,377 shares for an estimated $951,086.
  • KATHRYN BUEKER sold 7,000 shares for an estimated $507,010
  • ELISA STEELE sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $354,000
  • STRATEGIC PARTNERS II, L.P. ICONIQ has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 2,548 shares for an estimated $220,907.
  • WILLIAM J.G. GRIFFITH has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,274 shares for an estimated $110,453.

$PCOR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 214 institutional investors add shares of $PCOR stock to their portfolio, and 220 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS added 2,537,855 shares (+81.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $167,549,187
  • NORGES BANK removed 2,175,096 shares (-65.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $162,979,943
  • MORGAN STANLEY removed 1,541,128 shares (-17.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $101,745,270
  • JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 1,492,869 shares (+84.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $98,559,211
  • POINTSTATE CAPITAL LP removed 1,317,334 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $98,707,836
  • JACOBS LEVY EQUITY MANAGEMENT, INC removed 1,012,736 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $66,860,830
  • CADIAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP added 1,006,120 shares (+104.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $66,424,042

