Insider Sale: Chief Revenue Officer of $PCOR Sells 2,500 Shares

Lawrence Joseph Stack, the Chief Revenue Officer of $PCOR, sold 2,500 shares of the company on 06-12-2025 for an estimated $163,325. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 208,288 shares of this class of $PCOR stock.

$PCOR Insider Trading Activity

$PCOR insiders have traded $PCOR stock on the open market 44 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 44 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PCOR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CONNOR KEVIN J O has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 84,620 shares for an estimated $5,969,919 .

. HOWARD FU (CFO & Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 16,772 shares for an estimated $1,297,239 .

. LAWRENCE JOSEPH STACK (Chief Revenue Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 15,500 shares for an estimated $1,223,965 .

. BENJAMIN C SINGER (Chief Legal Officer; Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 14,140 shares for an estimated $1,100,821 .

. STEVEN SCOTT DAVIS (PRESIDENT PRODUCT & TECHNOLOGY) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 11,377 shares for an estimated $951,086 .

. KATHRYN BUEKER sold 7,000 shares for an estimated $507,010

ELISA STEELE sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $354,000

STRATEGIC PARTNERS II, L.P. ICONIQ has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 2,548 shares for an estimated $220,907 .

. WILLIAM J.G. GRIFFITH has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,274 shares for an estimated $110,453.

$PCOR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 214 institutional investors add shares of $PCOR stock to their portfolio, and 220 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

