Insider Sale: Chief Revenue Officer of $OS Sells 20,000 Shares

Ken Hohenstein, the Chief Revenue Officer of $OS, sold 20,000 shares of the company on 06-18-2025 for an estimated $565,600. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 2.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 1,003,163 shares of this class of $OS stock.
$OS Insider Trading Activity
$OS insiders have traded $OS stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CRAIG COLBY has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 286,279 shares for an estimated $7,315,947.
- WILLIAM A KOEFOED (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 60,855 shares for an estimated $1,679,599.
- KEN HOHENSTEIN (Chief Revenue Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 46,280 shares for an estimated $1,296,284.
- JOHN KINZER sold 40,000 shares for an estimated $811,200
- THOMAS ANTHONY SHEA (CEO and President) sold 9,913 shares for an estimated $279,843
- JONATHAN D MARINER sold 6,631 shares for an estimated $185,004
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$OS Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $OS in the last several months. We have seen 7 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- William Blair issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/20/2025
- Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/16/2025
- BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/15/2025
- Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 05/14/2025
- Scotiabank issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/24/2025
- Exane BNP Paribas issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/22/2025
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/16/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $OS, check out Quiver Quantitative's $OS forecast page.
$OS Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $OS recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $OS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $28.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Siti Panigrahi from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $33.0 on 05/15/2025
- Nick Altmann from Scotiabank set a target price of $27.0 on 04/24/2025
- Andrew DeGasperi from BNP Paribas set a target price of $30.0 on 04/22/2025
- Chris Quintero from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $27.0 on 04/16/2025
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.