Insider Sale: Chief Revenue Officer of $IONQ Sells 1,407 Shares

Rima Alameddine, the Chief Revenue Officer of $IONQ, sold 1,407 shares of the company on 03-06-2025 for an estimated $29,834. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 592,615 shares of this class of $IONQ stock.

$IONQ Insider Trading Activity

$IONQ insiders have traded $IONQ stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IONQ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RIMA ALAMEDDINE (Chief Revenue Officer) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 107,361 shares for an estimated $1,769,820 .

. PETER HUME CHAPMAN (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 24,540 shares for an estimated $471,570 .

. THOMAS G. KRAMER (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 18,533 shares for an estimated $353,338.

$IONQ Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 257 institutional investors add shares of $IONQ stock to their portfolio, and 121 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

