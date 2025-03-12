Insider Sale: CHIEF REVENUE OFFICER of $FROG Sells 10,831 Shares

Tali Notman, the CHIEF REVENUE OFFICER of $FROG, sold 10,831 shares of the company on 03-10-2025 for an estimated $360,563. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 734,072 shares of this class of $FROG stock.

$FROG Insider Trading Activity

$FROG insiders have traded $FROG stock on the open market 53 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 53 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FROG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BEN HAIM SHLOMI (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 220,523 shares for an estimated $7,276,892 .

. YOAV LANDMAN (CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 18 sales selling 205,000 shares for an estimated $7,188,934 .

. FREDERIC SIMON has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 140,000 shares for an estimated $4,515,938 .

. TALI NOTMAN (CHIEF REVENUE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 125,334 shares for an estimated $4,300,250 .

. YOSSI SELA has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 73,852 shares for an estimated $2,454,775 .

. EDUARD GRABSCHEID (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 23,888 shares for an estimated $929,590.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$FROG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 121 institutional investors add shares of $FROG stock to their portfolio, and 150 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.