Insider Sale: Chief Revenue Officer of $ESTC Sells 2,755 Shares

Mark Eugene Dodds, the Chief Revenue Officer of $ESTC, sold 2,755 shares of the company on 03-10-2025 for an estimated $250,071. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 2.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 96,484 shares of this class of $ESTC stock.

$ESTC Insider Trading Activity

$ESTC insiders have traded $ESTC stock on the open market 37 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 37 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ESTC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEVEN SCHUURMAN sold 2,377,400 shares for an estimated $266,149,930

SHAY BANON (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 21 sales selling 507,734 shares for an estimated $55,530,189 .

. ASHUTOSH KULKARNI (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 56,057 shares for an estimated $5,799,698 .

. CAROLYN HERZOG (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 23,504 shares for an estimated $2,475,895 .

. JANESH MOORJANI (CFO & COO) sold 8,501 shares for an estimated $924,228

KEN EXNER (Chief Product Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,713 shares for an estimated $882,280 .

. MARK EUGENE DODDS (Chief Revenue Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,446 shares for an estimated $651,356.

$ESTC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 246 institutional investors add shares of $ESTC stock to their portfolio, and 215 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

