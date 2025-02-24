Insider Sale: Chief Revenue Officer of $BL Sells 9,088 Shares

Mark Woodhams, the Chief Revenue Officer of $BL, sold 9,088 shares of the company on 02-21-2025 for an estimated $451,400. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 12.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 65,414 shares of this class of $BL stock.
$BL Insider Trading Activity
$BL insiders have traded $BL stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 19 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- KAROLE MORGAN-PRAGER (CHIEF LEGAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 107,260 shares for an estimated $6,304,000.
- MARK PARTIN (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 90,956 shares for an estimated $4,977,214.
- MARK WOODHAMS (Chief Revenue Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 33,496 shares for an estimated $2,021,292.
- MIKA YAMAMOTO has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,220 shares for an estimated $199,901.
$BL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 156 institutional investors add shares of $BL stock to their portfolio, and 188 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- KAYNE ANDERSON RUDNICK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,683,120 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $92,807,236
- JANA PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LP removed 1,154,435 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $63,655,545
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 889,570 shares (+12538.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $54,050,273
- HAWK RIDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 871,408 shares (-49.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $52,946,750
- FMR LLC removed 691,744 shares (-13.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $42,030,365
- ENGAGED CAPITAL LLC removed 609,713 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $37,046,161
- WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP INC added 574,848 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $34,927,764
