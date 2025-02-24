News & Insights

BL

Insider Sale: Chief Revenue Officer of $BL Sells 9,088 Shares

February 24, 2025 — 07:01 pm EST

Mark Woodhams, the Chief Revenue Officer of $BL, sold 9,088 shares of the company on 02-21-2025 for an estimated $451,400. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 12.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 65,414 shares of this class of $BL stock.

$BL Insider Trading Activity

$BL insiders have traded $BL stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 19 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • KAROLE MORGAN-PRAGER (CHIEF LEGAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 107,260 shares for an estimated $6,304,000.
  • MARK PARTIN (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 90,956 shares for an estimated $4,977,214.
  • MARK WOODHAMS (Chief Revenue Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 33,496 shares for an estimated $2,021,292.
  • MIKA YAMAMOTO has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,220 shares for an estimated $199,901.

$BL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 156 institutional investors add shares of $BL stock to their portfolio, and 188 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

