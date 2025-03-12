Insider Sale: Chief Revenue Officer of $ASUR Sells 148 Shares

Eyal Goldstein, the Chief Revenue Officer of $ASUR, sold 148 shares of the company on 03-11-2025 for an estimated $1,462. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 295,095 shares of this class of $ASUR stock.

$ASUR Insider Trading Activity

$ASUR insiders have traded $ASUR stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ASUR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

EYAL GOLDSTEIN (Chief Revenue Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 26,007 shares for an estimated $247,898.

$ASUR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 40 institutional investors add shares of $ASUR stock to their portfolio, and 50 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

