Insider Sale: Chief Revenue & Growth Officer of $FRGE Sells 500 Shares

Jennifer Phillips, the Chief Revenue & Growth Officer of $FRGE, sold 500 shares of the company on 02-18-2025 for an estimated $502. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 763,336 shares of this class of $FRGE stock.

$FRGE Insider Trading Activity

$FRGE insiders have traded $FRGE stock on the open market 31 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 31 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FRGE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KELLY RODRIQUES (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 18 sales selling 640,000 shares for an estimated $734,126 .

. JENNIFER PHILLIPS (Chief Revenue & Growth Officer) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 418,253 shares for an estimated $462,348 .

. DREW SIEVERS (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 30,000 shares for an estimated $40,842.

$FRGE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 49 institutional investors add shares of $FRGE stock to their portfolio, and 34 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

