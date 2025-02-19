Insider Sale: Chief Revenue & Growth Officer of $FRGE Sells 500 Shares

Jennifer Phillips, the Chief Revenue & Growth Officer of $FRGE, sold 500 shares of the company on 02-18-2025 for an estimated $502. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 763,336 shares of this class of $FRGE stock.
$FRGE Insider Trading Activity
$FRGE insiders have traded $FRGE stock on the open market 31 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 31 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FRGE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- KELLY RODRIQUES (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 18 sales selling 640,000 shares for an estimated $734,126.
- JENNIFER PHILLIPS (Chief Revenue & Growth Officer) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 418,253 shares for an estimated $462,348.
- DREW SIEVERS (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 30,000 shares for an estimated $40,842.
$FRGE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 49 institutional investors add shares of $FRGE stock to their portfolio, and 34 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD removed 2,740,947 shares (-35.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,551,547
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC added 534,717 shares (+355.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $497,768
- AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC. added 439,503 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $409,133
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 348,997 shares (+325.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $324,881
- AZORA CAPITAL LP removed 345,634 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $321,750
- GSA CAPITAL PARTNERS LLP added 345,099 shares (+470.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $321,252
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 295,235 shares (+341.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $274,834
