Insider Sale: Chief R&D Officer of $NKTR Sells 10,300 Shares

Jonathan Zalevsky, the Chief R&D Officer of $NKTR, sold 10,300 shares of the company on 02-19-2025 for an estimated $10,403. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 3.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 316,604 shares of this class of $NKTR stock.

$NKTR Insider Trading Activity

$NKTR insiders have traded $NKTR stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NKTR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HOWARD W ROBIN (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 172,082 shares for an estimated $172,102 .

. JONATHAN ZALEVSKY (Chief R&D Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 69,200 shares for an estimated $66,313 .

. MARK ANDREW WILSON (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 67,409 shares for an estimated $62,421.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$NKTR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 61 institutional investors add shares of $NKTR stock to their portfolio, and 64 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.