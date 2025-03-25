Insider Sale: Chief Quantum Officer of $QUBT Sells 200,000 Shares

Yuping Huang, the Chief Quantum Officer of $QUBT, sold 200,000 shares of the company on 03-25-2025 for an estimated $1,696,399. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 24,051,256 shares of this class of $QUBT stock.

$QUBT Insider Trading Activity

$QUBT insiders have traded $QUBT stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $QUBT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

$QUBT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 101 institutional investors add shares of $QUBT stock to their portfolio, and 27 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.