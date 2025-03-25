Insider Sale: Chief Quantum Officer of $QUBT Sells 200,000 Shares

Yuping Huang, the Chief Quantum Officer of $QUBT, sold 200,000 shares of the company on 03-25-2025 for an estimated $1,696,399. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 24,051,256 shares of this class of $QUBT stock.
$QUBT Insider Trading Activity
$QUBT insiders have traded $QUBT stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $QUBT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- YUPING HUANG (Chief Quantum Officer) sold 200,000 shares for an estimated $1,696,399
$QUBT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 101 institutional investors add shares of $QUBT stock to their portfolio, and 27 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ANSON FUNDS MANAGEMENT LP added 4,230,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $70,006,500
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. added 4,230,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $70,006,500
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 1,906,749 shares (+83.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $31,556,695
- UBS GROUP AG added 1,126,160 shares (+4187.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,637,948
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 927,608 shares (+316.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,351,912
- ROCKEFELLER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT L.P. added 843,054 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,952,543
- CIBC PRIVATE WEALTH GROUP LLC added 709,945 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,749,589
