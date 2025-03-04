Insider Sale: Chief Program Officer of $RNA Sells 5,875 Shares

Kathleen P. Gallagher, the Chief Program Officer of $RNA, sold 5,875 shares of the company on 03-03-2025 for an estimated $172,807. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 10.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 50,554 shares of this class of $RNA stock.

$RNA Insider Trading Activity

$RNA insiders have traded $RNA stock on the open market 42 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 42 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RNA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

W. MICHAEL FLANAGAN (Chief Scientific Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 241,308 shares for an estimated $10,011,836 .

. MICHAEL F MACLEAN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 132,267 shares for an estimated $5,808,596 .

. TERESA MCCARTHY (Chief Human Resources Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 127,263 shares for an estimated $5,110,717 .

. SARAH BOYCE (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 75,132 shares for an estimated $2,784,399 .

. TAMAR THOMPSON sold 30,000 shares for an estimated $1,349,259

ARTHUR A LEVIN has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 15,195 shares for an estimated $655,335 .

. KATHLEEN P. GALLAGHER (Chief Program Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 21,161 shares for an estimated $639,637 .

. STEVEN GEORGE HUGHES (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,947 shares for an estimated $112,856.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$RNA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 132 institutional investors add shares of $RNA stock to their portfolio, and 141 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.