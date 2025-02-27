Insider Sale: Chief Product Strategy Officer of $ALTR Sells 120 Shares

Ravi Kunju, the Chief Product Strategy Officer of $ALTR, sold 120 shares of the company on 02-26-2025 for an estimated $13,383. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 34,738 shares of this class of $ALTR stock.

$ALTR Insider Trading Activity

$ALTR insiders have traded $ALTR stock on the open market 68 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 68 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ALTR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GEORGE J CHRIST has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 300,000 shares for an estimated $29,720,747 .

. REVOCABLE TRUST CHRIST has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 200,000 shares for an estimated $20,197,357 .

. INVESTMENTS LLC GC has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 100,000 shares for an estimated $9,523,390 .

. JAMES RALPH SCAPA (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 55,095 shares for an estimated $5,644,445 .

. NELSON DIAS (Chief Revenue Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 22,873 shares for an estimated $2,431,681 .

. INVESTMENTS LLC JRS has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 19,500 shares for an estimated $1,972,005 .

. R. SCAPA DECLARATION OF TRUST JAMES has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 19,500 shares for an estimated $1,972,003 .

. MATTHEW CHARLES BROWN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,859 shares for an estimated $539,168 .

. TERESA A HARRIS has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 4,560 shares for an estimated $480,486 .

. JEFFREY MARRACCINI (See Remarks) sold 1,824 shares for an estimated $189,878

MAHALINGAM SRIKANTH (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,417 shares for an estimated $149,723 .

. RAVI KUNJU (Chief Product Strategy Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 480 shares for an estimated $50,697 .

. GILMA SARAVIA (Chief People Officer) sold 243 shares for an estimated $27,101

AMY MESSANO (Chief Marketing Officer) sold 235 shares for an estimated $26,209

RAOUL MAITRA (Chief Legal Officer) sold 188 shares for an estimated $20,967

BRIAN GAYLE (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 137 shares for an estimated $15,279

$ALTR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 160 institutional investors add shares of $ALTR stock to their portfolio, and 156 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

