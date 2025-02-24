Insider Sale: Chief Product Officer of $RBLX Sells 1 Shares

Manuel Bronstein, the Chief Product Officer of $RBLX, sold 1 shares of the company on 09-18-2023 for an estimated $27. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 659,169 shares of this class of $RBLX stock.

$RBLX Insider Trading Activity

$RBLX insiders have traded $RBLX stock on the open market 110 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 110 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RBLX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID BASZUCKI (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 35 sales selling 1,551,437 shares for an estimated $85,533,961 .

. ANTHONY P LEE has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 500,000 shares for an estimated $28,912,560 .

. MICHAEL GUTHRIE (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 389,425 shares for an estimated $20,093,236 .

. MANUEL BRONSTEIN (Chief Product Officer) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 266,626 shares for an estimated $14,569,164 .

. GREGORY BASZUCKI has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 234,000 shares for an estimated $12,141,869 .

. MARK REINSTRA (Chief Legal Off. & Corp. Sec.) has made 0 purchases and 18 sales selling 190,437 shares for an estimated $11,386,796 .

. ARVIND CHAKRAVARTHY (Chief People & Systems Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 54,467 shares for an estimated $2,991,174 .

. AMY MARIE RAWLINGS (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 34,446 shares for an estimated $1,801,198.

$RBLX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 324 institutional investors add shares of $RBLX stock to their portfolio, and 357 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

