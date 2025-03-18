Insider Sale: Chief Product Officer of $PTON Sells 68,727 Shares

Nick V. Caldwell, the Chief Product Officer of $PTON, sold 68,727 shares of the company on 03-17-2025 for an estimated $452,663. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 12.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 474,234 shares of this class of $PTON stock.

$PTON Insider Trading Activity

$PTON insiders have traded $PTON stock on the open market 28 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 28 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PTON stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JENNIFER CUNNINGHAM COTTER (Chief Content Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 561,588 shares for an estimated $4,391,389 .

. ELIZABETH F CODDINGTON (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 432,252 shares for an estimated $3,687,655 .

. ANDREW S RENDICH (Chief Supply Chain Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 325,892 shares for an estimated $2,760,084 .

. SAQIB BAIG (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 106,638 shares for an estimated $948,454 .

. KAREN BOONE has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 72,677 shares for an estimated $568,520 .

CHRIS BRUZZO has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 38,501 shares for an estimated $256,389 .

. PAMELA THOMAS-GRAHAM sold 26,630 shares for an estimated $239,670

$PTON Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 214 institutional investors add shares of $PTON stock to their portfolio, and 208 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$PTON Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PTON in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Bank of America Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 11/04/2024

$PTON Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PTON recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $PTON in the last 6 months, with a median target of $8.1.

Here are some recent targets:

Lee Horowitz from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $6.2 on 11/05/2024

on 11/05/2024 Michael Graham from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $10.0 on 10/31/2024

