Insider Sale: Chief Product Officer of $JOBY Sells 24,395 Shares

Eric Allison, the Chief Product Officer of $JOBY, sold 24,395 shares of the company on 04-14-2025 for an estimated $147,345. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 3.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 627,726 shares of this class of $JOBY stock.

$JOBY Insider Trading Activity

$JOBY insiders have traded $JOBY stock on the open market 103 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 103 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JOBY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PAUL CAHILL SCIARRA has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 1,333,331 shares for an estimated $10,281,648 .

. JOEBEN BEVIRT (CEO and Chief Architect) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 569,974 shares for an estimated $4,424,380 .

. KATE DEHOFF (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 162,909 shares for an estimated $1,200,152 .

. BONNY W SIMI (President of Operations) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 162,535 shares for an estimated $1,161,264 .

. DIDIER PAPADOPOULOS (President of Aircraft OEM) has made 0 purchases and 22 sales selling 96,920 shares for an estimated $735,334 .

. GREGORY BOWLES (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 16 sales selling 70,391 shares for an estimated $509,441 .

. ERIC ALLISON (Chief Product Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 66,992 shares for an estimated $473,009 .

. SERGEY NOVIKOV (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 4,525 shares for an estimated $31,872.

$JOBY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 189 institutional investors add shares of $JOBY stock to their portfolio, and 69 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$JOBY Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $JOBY in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 10/28/2024

