Insider Sale: Chief Product Officer of $GRND Sells 26,305 Shares

Austin J Balance, the Chief Product Officer of $GRND, sold 26,305 shares of the company on 03-03-2025 for an estimated $491,377. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 3.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 640,645 shares of this class of $GRND stock.

$GRND Insider Trading Activity

$GRND insiders have traded $GRND stock on the open market 26 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 26 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GRND stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES FU BIN LU has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 3,557,283 shares for an estimated $53,987,371 .

. AUSTIN J BALANCE (Chief Product Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 358,410 shares for an estimated $6,054,136 .

. VANDANA MEHTA-KRANTZ (Chief Financial Officer) sold 60,776 shares for an estimated $868,489

KYE CHEN (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 25,360 shares for an estimated $308,972 .

. NATHAN RICHARDSON has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 16,000 shares for an estimated $240,310 .

. ZACHARY KATZ (GC and Head of Global Affairs) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 12,231 shares for an estimated $197,314.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$GRND Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 104 institutional investors add shares of $GRND stock to their portfolio, and 60 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.